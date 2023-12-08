Did you notice Shruti Haasan’s voice in Yash starrer Toxic's teaser?
Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has recently lent her voice to the title track from Geethu Mohandas' directorial film Toxic starring Yash!
Shruti Haasan is no wonder a pinnacle at her talent in singing. The actress-singer has lent her voice to many films and music videos which people love to hear, especially because of her ecstatic voice.
Now, the Salaar actress has landed another banger with her voice by singing the title track of Yash starrer film Toxic which released its title announcement video earlier today.
The title track from Yash starrer Salaar
Though many were curious about the standing out and high-octane voice featured in the title announcement, many were curious to know whether it was actually Shruti who sang the bit.
Without much ado, Shruti Haasan herself cleared the speculations when she started posting well-wishes from her fans on how appealing and magical her voice was.
The actress who is set to return to the big screens with Prabhas-Prithviraj starrer film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire had also played a special cameo role in the recently released Nani starrer film Hi Nanna. The latter has been getting great reports from all over and is touted as a very emotional journey for the audience.
More about Yash starrer Toxic
Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role, is the actor's return to the big screen after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. The film is helmed by Mollywood actress-turned-director Geethu Mohandas, who has made her mark directing critically acclaimed flicks like Liar's Dice and Moothon.
The film which is said to be revolving around a drug cartel operating in and around Goa, is an action-thriller unlike any other. Judging from the director's previous ventures, the making of a commercially viable flick with a star like Yash in her own content-driven way is likely to be the coalition of two different worlds of filmmaking and will surely offer something new and refreshing in the realm of Indian cinema.
Interestingly, her debut feature film won two National Awards, including Best Actress for Geetanjali Thapa and Best Cinematography for Mohandas’ husband and popular filmmaker Rajeev Ravi. The film was also India’s official entry for the 87th Academy Awards, despite not being nominated or shortlisted.
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival