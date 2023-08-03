Did you see Rajinikanth's new hair makeover? Check out viral PIC

Rajinikanth, the biggest superstar, is known for his screen presence, swag and acting prowess. While on the screen, he appears in larger than life avatar, off screen he is very simple. He doesn't believe in celebrity fashion, expensive clothes, accessories, makeup or anything. The actor is happy with his basic tee and pants and natural hairstyle. However, it's his recent makeover that has caught the Internet's attention.

Rajinikanth has got a new makeover and the photo is going viral on social media. He trimmed his hair neatly and flaunted his natural hairstyle. The actor posed with popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim as he got his haircut done by him. Fans have taken the photo by storm and several claimed that he has begun prep for Thalaivar170.

The superstar has wrapped up Jailer completely and within a few days, the film will also release in theatres. In the meantime, after enjoying his vacation in the Maldives and settling in for a while, he went for a new look.

Rajinikanth's new makeover after Jailer

About Jailer

Jailer is gearing up for a grand release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on August 10. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and others. The trailer was released yesterday and introduced Muthuvel Pandian, Rajinikanth’s character in the film. However, neither Mohanlal nor Shivarajkumar nor Tamannaah Bhatia have been featured in it, so fans are quite curious about the film.

Upcoming films

After Jailer, Rajinikanth announced his next with director TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The filmmaker is trying to rope in Chiyaan Vikram to play the antagonist. However, reportedly, he is yet to give a nod. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The shoot is expected to begin soon and will release in theaters in 2024 as the superstar as Jailer in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's THIS song from 2.0 is the most expensive song not Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda