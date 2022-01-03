Die hard fan couple of Puneeth Rajkumar name their son after the late actor

Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away in October 2021 and grief is still there. Lakhs of fans are still in huge disbelief and are doing every tiny bit to feel his presence alive. After his demise, Puneeth Rajkumar has been named after many things including roads, public places, parks, etc. Today, it came into news that a couple in Kalaburagi named their newly born son after the late Powerstar.

Siddhu and Kaveri, the couple are huge fans of Puneeth Rajkumar so they named their son after him. The couple decided to keep their baby's name after Puneeth even before he was born. Now, a pic of the couple posing with their baby boy is going viral on social media platforms.

Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar left for a heavenly abode last October after suffering an unexpected heart attack. Fans, friends and family of the late star gathered in millions to pay their last respect to the actor. This untimely departure was a big jolt to the Southern cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi will be released in cinemas next year. Puneeth's elder brother Shivarjkumar unveiled the teaser yesterday and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. The late actor will be seen in an extended cameo appearance in Darling Krishna starrer Luckyman. The first poster of him from the film has received so much love.