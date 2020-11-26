Diego Maradona no more: Mahesh Babu & Prithviraj Sukumaran mourn the demise of Argentina's football legend

Diego Maradona has left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 60 at the time of his demise.

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest football legends is no more between us. He left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday after having suffered a heart attack. He was 60 at the time of his demise. It was only two weeks back that the former Argentinian footballer was discharged from the hospital after his brain surgery. Maradona’s sudden demise has sent a shockwave across the entire world. Celebs, sportspersons, and other intellectuals alike have paid tributes to the late legend.

Among the celebs who have mourned his death is Mahesh Babu. The actor took to his Twitter account and wrote with a heavy heart, “A legend has passed. Rest in peace Diego #Maradona.” Apart from the Major actor, another South star, Prithviraj Sukumaran has also paid his last tribute to Argentina’s football star. He has shared a black and white picture of Maradona and writes a heartfelt tweet that reads, “Farewell legend. #DiegoMaradona RIP.”

Check out their tweets below:

A legend has passed. Rest in peace Diego #Maradona — Mahesh Babu (urstrulyMahesh) November 25, 2020

Earlier, numerous celebs from Bollywood including Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Ishaan Khatter, Bipasha Basu, and others mourned the demise of Diego Maradona. Meanwhile, the Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez has declared three-day mourning following the football legend’s demise. He also tweeted, “You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all.” Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life. As per reports, he was battling health problems for the past few days.

May his departed soul rest in peace.

