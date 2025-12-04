Diés Iraé on OTT: How to watch Pranav Mohanlal’s highly-anticipated horror thriller online outside India?

Diés Iraé, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 31, 2025, coinciding with Halloween this year. Now, the movie is all set to begin streaming in India on the OTT platform JioHostar from December 5, 2025.

However, if you’re outside India, how do you intend to watch it? Here are its international streaming details.

When and where to watch Diés Iraé online outside India?

Diés Iraé is slated to begin streaming outside India from December 5, 2025, onwards and will be available to watch on the OTT app, ManoramaMAX. The official update was shared by the streaming platform via its social media handle.

Here’s the update:

Official trailer and plot of Diés Iraé

Diés Iraé (meaning Day of Wrath in Latin) follows the story of Rohan, the son of an Indian-American architect, who lives a spoiled, rich-brat lifestyle in a posh locality of Kerala. His life of affluence takes a grim turn when Kani, a girl he was once involved with, passes away.

At her funeral, Rohan swipes her hair clip and keeps it as a memento before returning home. However, he soon begins to be haunted by Kani's malevolent spirit, who ruffles his hair, makes the sound of a chilanka (ghungroo), and even goes so far as to attack him and shake his psyche altogether.

As Rohan becomes terrified, he seeks answers to the haunting instances with the help of Madhusudanan Potti, an occult specialist and descendant of Bramayugam's Kodumon Potti.

Whether Rohan manages to escape the terror and what secrets are behind it explores the core narrative of the movie.

Cast and crew of Diés Iraé

Diés Iraé stars Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role with an ensemble cast that includes Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu K, Sudha Sukumari, and many others in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film is co-produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

The horror thriller has musical tracks and background scores composed by Christo Xavier. The cinematography is handled by Shehnad Jalal, with Shafique Mohammed Ali serving as the editor.

Interestingly, the movie shares continuity with Sadasivan’s previous cinematic ventures, like Bhoothakalam and Bramayugam.

