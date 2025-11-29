Diés Iraé Online Release: When and where to watch Pranav Mohanlal's horror flick on OTT

The Pranav Mohanlal starrer Diés Iraé is one of the fan favorites. The horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan was released on the big screen on October 31, 2025. Diés Iraé maintains narrative continuity with his previous works, Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.

The film, led by Pranav Mohanlal, quickly gained strong momentum at the box office and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year. Its unsettling atmosphere and meticulous craft have earned it widespread attention. After a successful theatrical run, Diés Iraé is now heading to OTT, giving viewers a chance to experience the film’s chilling world from home.

When and where to watch Diés Iraé

Diés Iraé will begin streaming on JioHotstar from December 5. Announcing the update on social media, the platform’s official handle wrote, “The Day of Wrath is here. Diés Iraé will be streaming from December 5 only on JioHotstar.” Along with the announcement, they shared a promotional video featuring Pranav’s character in a deep, unsettling sleep before a mysterious hand gently caresses his head, jolting him awake. The eerie clip highlights the film’s tone and builds anticipation for its digital release.

About Diés Iraé

Diés Iraé, which translates to “the day of wrath” in Latin, is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan and produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The film extends the dark, atmospheric storytelling that Sadasivan explored in his earlier works Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam, creating a sense of continuity within his growing horror universe.

Blending psychological tension with supernatural elements, Diés Iraé further showcases the filmmaker’s signature approach to crafting unsettling narratives. With its strong production backing and thematic links to his previous films, it stands as an ambitious addition to contemporary Malayalam horror cinema.

The film follows Pranav Mohanlal's character Rohan, a wealthy Indian-American architect living comfortably in a Kerala villa. After hearing about the passing of his former classmate Kani, played by Sushmita Bhat, he visits her home and takes a hairclip as a keepsake. Soon after, unsettling supernatural events begin to occur, forcing him to question his sense of reality. The supporting cast comprises Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Arun Ajikumar, and Jaya Kurup.

Upon release, Diés Iraé earned strong critical praise. Despite receiving an A certificate for its gory content, it grossed Rs. 82 crore worldwide, becoming one of 2025’s top Malayalam hits.

