Dies Irae OTT Release: When and where to watch Pranav Mohanlal’s hit horror thriller

Pranav Mohanlal’s Dies Irae, one of this year’s surprise Malayalam hits, is now ready for its digital premiere. The horror thriller, directed by Bramayugam filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan, will stream on JioHotstar from December 5, 2025, just 35 days after its theatrical debut. The platform confirmed the update with a new motion poster and wrote, “The Day of Wrath is here. Dies Irae will be streaming from December 5 only on JioHotstar.”

The film released in theatres on October 31 amid minimal promotions but quickly gained momentum due to strong word-of-mouth. Despite its A certificate for gory content, Dies Irae collected Rs 82 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year, as per Republic World. The movie also marked the first collaboration between Pranav Mohanlal and director Rahul Sadasivan.

Dies Irae set for multi-language OTT release

JioHotstar has acquired the OTT rights for a significant price and will stream Dies Irae in five languages, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. With a wider release, the film is expected to reach audiences beyond Kerala and build on its strong theatrical run.

The platform also shared a motion poster for the OTT announcement, showing Pranav’s character in deep sleep as a mysterious hand approaches him. The visual’s red-and-blue colour tone adds a creepy atmosphere, matching the film’s dark theme.

Here’s what Dies Irae is about

Dies Irae follows Rohan Shankar, a wealthy Indo-American architect played by Pranav Mohanlal. Rohan leads a comfortable life in his Kerala villa, but things change after he learns about the suicide of his former classmate Kani, played by Sushmita Bhat. During his visit to her home, he takes a hairclip as a keepsake. Soon after, strange and unsettling events begin to unfold at his house, forcing him to question what is real.

The cast also includes Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Arun Ajikumar, Jaya Kurup, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu, and Saiju Kurup. The film features music by Christo Xavier, cinematography by Shehnad Jalal, and editing by Shafique Mohammed Ali. Dies Irae is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Shashikanth under Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios.

Dies Irae will stream exclusively on JioHotstar from December 5, likely from midnight. With its multi-language release and strong reviews from both critics and audiences, the film is expected to attract a large OTT viewership.

