Dies Irae Review: Pranav Mohanlal starrer crawls under your skin and refuses to leave hours after watching

Dies Iraé is a Malayalam-language horror thriller starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. It was released in theaters on October 31, 2025, coinciding with Halloween. Directed by Bramayugam's Rahul Sadasivan, the movie also features actors such as Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, and more in key roles.

If you're planning to watch this horror venture, based on some true events, in theaters this week, here's Pinkvilla's review for you to check out.

The Plot

Dies Iraé follows the story of Rohan, the son of an Indian-American architect, who lives a spoiled, rich-brat lifestyle in a posh locality of Kerala. His life of affluence takes a grim turn when Kani, a girl he was once involved with, passes away.

At her funeral, Rohan swipes her hair clip and keeps it as a memento before returning home. However, he soon begins to be haunted by Kani's malevolent spirit, who ruffles his hair, makes the sound of a chilanka (ghungroo), and even goes so far as to grab him by the collar and choke him.

Terrified, Rohan seeks answers to the haunting with the help of Madhusudanan Potti, an occult specialist and descendant of Bramayugam's Kodumon Potti.

Will Rohan survive the haunting, and why he is being targeted, form the core of the movie.

The Good

Following the success of Bhoothakalam and Bramayugam, director Rahul Sadasivan delivers yet another feast for fans of Indian horror. Unlike many other films in recent years, Diés Iraé doesn't rely on cheap gags or lazy humor to sell its scares.

This is a genuine and technically brilliant attempt at crafting a film that shakes the audience to the core with its storytelling. The grim and tense atmosphere built through the narration gives a whole new dimension to the familiar "haunted house" trope.

While the movie does employ certain clichés, it never depends solely on them. The steadily building tension feels as if something is crawling under the viewer's skin, weighing heavily on the throat, and sending chills down the spine.

The film effectively evokes fear not just through visuals, but also through its tone and sound design-making it one of the best Indian horror movies in recent times.

As in his previous ventures, Sadasivan demonstrates a deep understanding of the technicalities that make a horror film truly work. Rather than relying on gimmicks or overblown effects, he creates something fresh and authentic.

The filmmaker also manages to incorporate Easter eggs from Bhoothakalam and Bramayugam into the world of Dies Iraé without making them feel forced.

On the technical side, Christo Xavier once again impresses with his musical brilliance, crafting a haunting background score. The cinematography, editing, and sound design are all top-notch.

The Bad

While most of Diés Iraé is effective and engaging, it isn't without flaws, though they're relatively minor. Despite its beautiful storytelling and technical finesse, the writing occasionally feels dragged, especially when leaning on familiar clichés.

However, this isn't a major issue considering the film's overall impact and its runtime of under two hours.

The Performances

While opinions about Pranav Mohanlal's acting calibre have often been divided, Diés Iraé serves as a reminder of why he won the Kerala State Film Award as a child artist.

The film allows him to delve deep into his acting roots. The 35-year-old feels entirely natural in this universe -the sharp looks, the grim tone, the initial arrogance that gradually dissolves into pure fear, all make you wonder where this version of the actor was in Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu and Varshangalkku Shesham.

Apart from him, Gibin Gopinath and Padakkalam actor Arun Ajikumar also deliver stellar performances.

Watch the trailer of Diés Iraé:

The Verdict

Dies Iraé is a horror film crafted specifically for the theatrical experience, with effective storytelling and atmosphere. If you're a fan of chilling, truly haunting cinema, this one is definitely worth watching.

