Dies Irae Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Pranav Mohanlal’s psychological horror film in theaters

The much-awaited Malayalam psychological horror film Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, has finally hit theatres, and early reactions from audiences are glowing. Released just in time for Halloween week, the film is being praised for its eerie atmosphere, powerful performances, and well-crafted storytelling.

Many moviegoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, calling Dies Irae “a must-watch” for horror lovers. Viewers described the first half as “holy f**kin cinema—thrilling, engaging, and packed with horror elements,” while others hailed it as “a masterfully crafted, spine-chilling experience that cements Rahul Sadasivan as one of the finest storytellers of our times.”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Fans applaud Rahul Sadasivan’s direction and Pranav Mohanlal’s performance

Audiences seem especially impressed with director Rahul Sadasivan, who previously helmed Bhoothakaalam. One user wrote that the filmmaker “delivered a stunning big-screen experience,” while another said the movie “can seriously reignite hope for more horror films within Indian cinema.”

Pranav Mohanlal’s portrayal of Rohan, a man haunted by paranormal events tied to his family’s past, has also received praise. Fans noted that his subtle yet powerful performance perfectly fits the film’s psychological tension. Supporting actors Arun Ajikumar, Jaya Kurup, and Jibin Gopinath were also praised for their strong performances that add depth to the haunting story.

Here’s what makes Dies Irae stand out

Inspired by true incidents, Dies Irae combines psychological horror and supernatural elements to create a slow-burning yet intense narrative. Viewers have described the movie as “too good in the first half, followed by a decent second half with a couple of very nice twists and jump-scare scenes.”

The technical aspects of the film have also drawn attention. Jothish Shankar’s art direction and Christo Xavier’s music elevate the fear factor, while the 115-minute runtime ensures a gripping experience without dragging the story.

Currently running successfully in theatres, Dies Irae is expected to make its digital premiere on OTT platforms by late November or early December. Until then, fans recommend watching it on the big screen, calling it “a stunning theatrical experience that shouldn’t be missed.”

