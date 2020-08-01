Diet Sabya calls out KGF: Chapter 2 makers for copying Sanjay Dutt's look from Vikings

Diet Sabya's post on its Instagram stories sees how the latest poster of the Bollywood actor from the upcoming film KGF 2 is very similar to Vikings poster.

The latest news update about the Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 states that Diet Sabya has called out the makers for Sanjay Dutt's latest poster from the film. Diet Sabya's post on its Instagram stories sees how the latest poster of the Bollywood actor from the upcoming film KGF 2 is very similar to Vikings poster. A poster of Sanjay Dutt which was unveiled on the actor's birthday is compared with the poster of Vikings. Diet Sabya calls out KGF Chapter 2 makers in its post shared on the Instagram stories and many fans of the show Vikings also feel that Sanjay Dutt's look from the highly anticipated film KGF 2 has striking similarities with a poster from Vikings.

On the other hand, the fans and followers of the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt are eagerly looking forward to see him on the big screen. The southern drama KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature Bollywood actress in a key role. The upcoming film's director Prashanth Neel had previously shared photos alongside the actress. The actress also shared pictures with the team of the Prashanth Neel directorial. The fans and film audiences who had previously given a thundering response to KGF: Chapter 1 are eagerly looking forward to the much-awaited action thriller KGF 2.

Check out the photo

The lead actor first look poster was unveiled by the makers some time back and it has managed to impress the fans and film audiences immensely. Now, all eyes are on the film and what it has to offer the audience members.

(ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt's intense avatar as Adheera in a new poster hints at the biggest face off with Yash)

Share your comment ×