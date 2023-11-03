'Differences and arguments': Naga Babu Konidela pens emotional note on Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan

Naga Babu shared a priceless photo on Instagram with brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan alongside an emotional note. He expressed his love for his brothers and how much he enjoyed spending time with them. It was a heartwarming moment for all the Mega fans out there.

One can see, Naga Babu posing with Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan for a memorable photo clicked at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding in Italy. One of the comments on the photo read, "Three leaders in one frame," while another wrote, "Picture perfect."

Sharing the photo, Naga Babu said that no matter how many differences and arguments they may have, their relationship will always be special. He also explained that not only their deeds and memories, but their connection is more important than any differences between them.

The emotional note says, “Even though we often have our differences and arguments, our bond is truly special. It's not just the things we've done and the memories we've made together; it's the deep connection we have that's more important than any disagreements. Our relationship is based on many good and loving moments, making it a strong and unbreakable connection that I really value.”

Nagababu's post has gone viral on social media, with people commenting that the relationship between the Mega Brothers should always continue like this. Like Nagababu, fans are also hoping that the brothers will be together like this for the rest of their lives.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's upcoming receptions

Varun and Lavanya are planning to host two receptions following their gorgeous Italian wedding. According to the Hyderabad Times, one reception will be hosted in Hyderabad for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. Lavanya is excited to host the second reception in Dehradun, where she spent a lot of her formative years.

Naga Babu on work front

Naga Babu was seen in the Rajnikanth starrer Tamil film, Jailer. He was also seen in Peddha Kapu 1, a Telugu action film, loosely based on the 1985 Tamil movie Pagal Nilavu. It was written and directed by Srikanth Addala and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy and Miryala Sathyanarayana Reddy, under Dwaraka Creations. It features Virat Karrna, and Pragathi Srivatsava in the lead roles, with Rao Ramesh and Tanikella Bharani in supporting roles.

