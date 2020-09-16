  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Diganth Manchale & Aindrita Ray: 10 years of relationship to their marriage; here's all about the star couple

Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray's life has taken a rollercoaster turn and as the police officials interrogate them in the Sandalwood drug case, here's everything about the star couple.
49732 reads Mumbai
Everything about Sandalwood couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita RayDiganth Manchale & Aindrita Ray: 10 years of relationship to their marriage; here's all about the star couple
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Known as the chocolate hero of Kannada film industry, Diganth Manchale hit the headlines over his involvement in the Sandalwood drugs case. The actor along with his wife Aindrita Ray is being interrogated by Central Crime Bureau of the Bengaluru City police in connection to the drug scandal. Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray are a well-known couple in the industry and so, the news about their connection in the case has taken the Internet by storm. Aindrita Ray took to Twitter and confirmed that they have got notice by CCB. She wrote, "We have received a telephonic notice from the Central Crime Branch for an ongoing enquiry at 11am tomorrow. We will be present and fully cooperate with the CCB." 

Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray's life has taken a rollercoaster turn and as the police officials interrogate them, here's everything about the star couple that you might want to know. Diganth, during one of the interviews, described himself as an 'actor who strives to give his best sincerely'. His career was going smooth until met with an accident that damaged his one eye. Reportedly, he still has a blurry vision. He injured his eye in 2017 while shooting for his Hindi film, Ticket To Bollywood. This kept him away from the work for almost a year. 

In 2018, he got married to his girlfriend and actress Aindrita Ray. After 10 years of a long relationship, the couple got married two years ago and are going strong with each passing day. Their on and off-screen chemistry has been loved by the audience. They have featured together in films like Manasaare directed Yogaraj Bhat and Parijatha directed by  Prabhu Srinivas. Ahead of their wedding, the actor in an interview to Deccan Herald had said, "We’ve discussed our wedding so many times, but I don’t think the news is going to sink in until the guests arrive and we actually get into the ceremonies." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy love day to all of u out there #myvalentine since 09’ @diganthmanchale 

A post shared by Aindrita Ray (@aindrita_ray) on

Diganth also revealed how the relationship with his partner changed over time in a good way possible. “I was never the romantic one but Aindrita has put her all into the relationship. I’ve slowly learnt how to value and cherish that love,” he had said during the same interview. They had a star-studded wedding attended by many from the film industry. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Had to be a rocking night with @thenameisyash throwing it!! #bdaycelebration #kfi #rockingstaryash

A post shared by Aindrita Ray (@aindrita_ray) on

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media that show Aindrita inviting people to Bally's Casino for their special Eid bash. She was a part of the show as a special guest. Clarifying on the same, she said that the video was made at the behest of the marketing team of her Hindi movie and that he has nothing to do with Casino. "There are several other actors who also went to casinos on the invitation for publicity purposes but I have been picked out and the video clip was blown out of proportion," Aindrita Ray said. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 3 hours ago

Shame on ppl who are trolling a 70+ yo lady who is a veteran actor and MP. #ISupportJayaBachchan

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement