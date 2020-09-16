Diganth Manchale & Aindrita Ray: 10 years of relationship to their marriage; here's all about the star couple

Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray's life has taken a rollercoaster turn and as the police officials interrogate them in the Sandalwood drug case, here's everything about the star couple.

Known as the chocolate hero of Kannada film industry, Diganth Manchale hit the headlines over his involvement in the Sandalwood drugs case. The actor along with his wife Aindrita Ray is being interrogated by Central Crime Bureau of the Bengaluru City police in connection to the drug scandal. Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray are a well-known couple in the industry and so, the news about their connection in the case has taken the Internet by storm. Aindrita Ray took to Twitter and confirmed that they have got notice by CCB. She wrote, "We have received a telephonic notice from the Central Crime Branch for an ongoing enquiry at 11am tomorrow. We will be present and fully cooperate with the CCB."

Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray's life has taken a rollercoaster turn and as the police officials interrogate them, here's everything about the star couple that you might want to know. Diganth, during one of the interviews, described himself as an 'actor who strives to give his best sincerely'. His career was going smooth until met with an accident that damaged his one eye. Reportedly, he still has a blurry vision. He injured his eye in 2017 while shooting for his Hindi film, Ticket To Bollywood. This kept him away from the work for almost a year.

In 2018, he got married to his girlfriend and actress Aindrita Ray. After 10 years of a long relationship, the couple got married two years ago and are going strong with each passing day. Their on and off-screen chemistry has been loved by the audience. They have featured together in films like Manasaare directed Yogaraj Bhat and Parijatha directed by Prabhu Srinivas. Ahead of their wedding, the actor in an interview to Deccan Herald had said, "We’ve discussed our wedding so many times, but I don’t think the news is going to sink in until the guests arrive and we actually get into the ceremonies."

Diganth also revealed how the relationship with his partner changed over time in a good way possible. “I was never the romantic one but Aindrita has put her all into the relationship. I’ve slowly learnt how to value and cherish that love,” he had said during the same interview. They had a star-studded wedding attended by many from the film industry.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media that show Aindrita inviting people to Bally's Casino for their special Eid bash. She was a part of the show as a special guest. Clarifying on the same, she said that the video was made at the behest of the marketing team of her Hindi movie and that he has nothing to do with Casino. "There are several other actors who also went to casinos on the invitation for publicity purposes but I have been picked out and the video clip was blown out of proportion," Aindrita Ray said.

Credits :Instagram

