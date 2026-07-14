Digger: Did Riz Ahmed replace Fahadh Faasil in Tom Cruise’s dark comedy by Alejandro G. Iñárritu? Here’s what we know

Digger, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the satirical dark comedy was initially linked to reports that Fahadh Faasil was being considered for a role. However, many now believe the part was ultimately played by Riz Ahmed.

Did Riz Ahmed replace Fahadh Faasil in Tom Cruise’s Digger?

In an earlier interview with The Cue, Fahadh Faasil confirmed that he was initially considered for a role in the Tom Cruise-starrer directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The actor said, "He (Iñárritu) didn’t like me. After the audition, they rejected me. Actually, he didn’t reject me, but he had concerns about my accent. They asked me to stay in the USA for 3.5-4 months, that too without payment. That is why I decided to let it go; otherwise, I would’ve done it. I didn’t feel a fire within me to make that kind of effort."

Fahadh added, "If not for the audition, I don’t think I would have even had a chance of being considered for it. However, I spoke with him on a video call, and I think after that conversation, he figured I was not the guy he was looking for."

While Fahadh never revealed which Iñárritu film he had auditioned for, the timing of the Digger trailer's release has fuelled online speculation that the role eventually went to Riz Ahmed. However, neither the actor nor the filmmakers have confirmed this.

Additionally, several fans online have pointed out a perceived resemblance between Riz Ahmed 's character and Fahadh Faasil, leading them to speculate that Digger was the film Fahadh had referred to.

More about Digger

Digger stars Tom Cruise in the lead role as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron described as "the most powerful man in the world." Rockwell's company inadvertently triggers a catastrophic ecological crisis that threatens to escalate into nuclear conflict. He must then race against time to convince the world that he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he helped create destroys everything.

Apart from Cruise, the film also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, and others in key roles.

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