Dikkilona: Harbhajan Singh kickstarts shooting for his science fiction film; Read Details

Harbhajan Singh kickstarts shooting for his science fiction film Dikkilona along with Kollywood actor Santhanam.

As revealed in October, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was roped in for Karthik Yogi's science fiction film Dikkilona. The film also stars Kollywood sensation Santhanam. The actor was earlier found adding a comic punch to films with his unmatchable wit and humour and now, he will be seen playing a triple-action role in the upcoming comedy. Produced by KJR Studios, the movie is all set to hit the cinema halls in April 2020.

As per a report by Times of India, the star spinner, Harbhajan Singh has kickstarted shooting for Dikkilona along with Santhanam. The word dikkilona is a word that was found by hit comedy duo Goundamani and Senthil in the movie Gentleman. Actor Santhanam has an interesting part as he will be seen playing the protagonist, antagonist, and comedian altogether.

On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh will mark his Kollywood debut with Dikkilona. The cricket stalwart has earlier made guest appearances in Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Punjabi films Bhaji in Problem and Second Hand Husband.

Harbhajan Singh tied the knot with Bollywood actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple welcomed their daughter a year later on July 27, 2016.

Credits :Times Of India

