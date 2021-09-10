Dikkiloona Movie Review: Santhanam needs to travel back in time and undo this silly comedy

Title: Dikkiloona

Cast: Santhanam, Yogi Babu, Anagha

Director: Karthik Yogi

Rating: 2/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Dikkiloona, starring Santhanam and Yogi Babu in lead roles skipped theatrical release and is streaming on Zee5 directly. The film was released today on the OTT platform and hardly has anything good to cherish or appreciate about. Well, here’s the review.

We all want to go back in time and undo some of the mistakes we made, right? Imagine getting a time machine that can help you do that. That’s what happens to Mani (Santhanam) in this film. He works in the electricity board and is married to Priya (Anagha), the girl of his dreams. Meanwhile, he stumbles across a time machine and he wants to become the hockey player which he could never become. Travels to 2027 and bumps into his friend Albert (Yogi Babu) who is part of a secret group of scientists who are actually going to invent the time machine. From his marriage with Priya to his current job, he undoes a lot of things as he couldn’t foresee the mess his life has was turning into.

Karthik Yogi, the director of the film needs to rework the script a lot. He did manage to entertain the audience but definitely not on a great note. The film has silly comedy and just tickles your funny bone. Time travel is a complex subject and the timelines have to be sensible. With characters that come out of nowhere and appearances that make no sense, mental asylum, cops, and a lot more, the film is more to a romantic drama and less to a comedy entertainer. The leading ladies Priya and Meghana did a good job with whatever they were offered in the plot.

Let’s talk about the lead character now. Santhanam is basically a comedian turned hero and you really cannot expect heroic stuff from him just because he worked on his shape. He does his usual comedy and rhyming jokes but unfortunately, those jokes don’t make us laugh anymore and we just smile. And yeah, there are some annoying scenes where he compares himself to Amala Paul in Aadai.

The hero’s character doesn’t really generate any comedy. But to our wonder, the supporting comedians, especially Anandaraj, Munishkanth, and Lollu Sabha Maran, are the ones who actually make us laugh in the film.

It is only these scenes that make us laugh once in a while while watching the film. Also, let us tell you that the film has some sexist comedy as well. So on the whole, Dikkiloona is not everyone’s cup of tea.