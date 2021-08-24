Dil Raju introduces his nephew Ashish as an actor; Tollywood celebs welcome him

Ashish, the nephew of leading producer Dil Raju, is the new actor who is getting introduced to Telugu cinema. The actor is marking his debut with his uncle's production house Sri Venkateswara Creations for a movie titled Rowdy Boys. The posters and teaser has been received well by the audiences. 

The first look launch ceremony, which took place yesterday has become currently the talk of town. With Dil Raju's nephew's introduction to Tollywood, many big directors and producers are welcoming him by sending in their good wishes. The film fraternity is welcoming him with love and have also wished him success for his debut movie. 

Tipped to be a youthful entertainer with a whirlwind of emotions, the film is being directed by Hushaaru-fame Sri Harsha. Anupama Parameswaran is the leading lady of the film.

A source told the leading daily, "Ashish has been inclined towards a career in Telugu cinema for a long time. He underwent gruelling acting, fight, and dance workshops under the supervision of star-maker Satyanand, choreographer Sekhar, and stunt master Venkat. The youngster is ready to plunge into the world of cinema in a lead role."

The music of Rowdy Boys is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Shooting has been progressing since January and is expected to be released in October.

Dil Raju is one of the biggest producers in Tollywood since the last decade and has produced some movies which went on to become blockbusters and broke all kinds of industry records. He is currently busy bankrolling Venkatesh's F3, Thalapathy 66, Naga Chaitanya's Thank You movie, Samantha Akkineni's Shaakuntalam and others.

