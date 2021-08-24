Dil Raju introduces his nephew Ashish as an actor; Tollywood celebs welcome him

Ashish, the nephew of leading producer Dil Raju, is the new actor who is getting introduced to Telugu cinema. The actor is marking his debut with his uncle's production house Sri Venkateswara Creations for a movie titled Rowdy Boys. The posters and teaser has been received well by the audiences.

The first look launch ceremony, which took place yesterday has become currently the talk of town. With Dil Raju's nephew's introduction to Tollywood, many big directors and producers are welcoming him by sending in their good wishes. The film fraternity is welcoming him with love and have also wished him success for his debut movie.

Terrific first look of #Ashish. All the best to my most favorite Dil Raju garu, Shirish garu and the whole team of #RowdyBoys. Waiting to see the happiness on Shirish garu face as a proud father on the day of release. pic.twitter.com/w03Gef1OtG — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 23, 2021

Best wishes to Debut Hero #shish brother

U r looking super confident

Very Happy for Shirish garu & Dilraju Garu @SVC_official

All the very best to#RowdyBoys pic.twitter.com/WjOdxawzcb — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) August 24, 2021

Best Wishes to #Ashish Good luck dear brother May all ur efforts Pays of very big !! And ur hardwork will be Surely recognised by Many Soon .Can’t Wait to See U On the Big Screen as #RowdyBoys . From the Prestigious Banner @SVC_official and our #DilRaju gaaru. God bless pic.twitter.com/XLXKIA3OQR — thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 23, 2021

My best wishes to the most promising hero #Ashish who’s debuting with #RowdyBoys !! I sincerely wish that the hard work of his father #Sirish, his uncle #DilRaju & his talent would help him to become a star of TFI !! Good luck pic.twitter.com/9vhSm8pYHG — Kona Venkat (@konavenkat99) August 23, 2021

Tipped to be a youthful entertainer with a whirlwind of emotions, the film is being directed by Hushaaru-fame Sri Harsha. Anupama Parameswaran is the leading lady of the film.

A source told the leading daily, "Ashish has been inclined towards a career in Telugu cinema for a long time. He underwent gruelling acting, fight, and dance workshops under the supervision of star-maker Satyanand, choreographer Sekhar, and stunt master Venkat. The youngster is ready to plunge into the world of cinema in a lead role."

The music of Rowdy Boys is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Shooting has been progressing since January and is expected to be released in October.

Also Read:Kartikeya Gummakonda officially announces engagement with childhood sweetheart; Shares college days PHOTO

Dil Raju is one of the biggest producers in Tollywood since the last decade and has produced some movies which went on to become blockbusters and broke all kinds of industry records. He is currently busy bankrolling Venkatesh's F3, Thalapathy 66, Naga Chaitanya's Thank You movie, Samantha Akkineni's Shaakuntalam and others.