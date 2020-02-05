Dil Raju OPENS UP on the Jaanu title controversy with Prabhas starrer Jaan

Leading filmmaker Dil Raju has been promoting his upcoming film Jaanu, which has Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. There was a huge buzz in the Tollywood industry, as Prabhas’ 20th film was titled Jaan. Talking about it, producer of Jaanu, Dil Raji stated that he wanted to name the film Jaanu, ever since he watched the movie’s original Tamil version, 96. Reportedly, he called up the makers of Prabhas 20 and asked them if he could use Jaanu for the title, and they gave a green signal.

Dil Raju was quoted as saying by 123telugu, “When I watched 96, I felt Jaanu would be the apt title for the Telugu version. I later came to know that Prabhas 20 makers were considering Jaan as their film’s title. I immediately contacted UV Creations. After a few days, I received a call from them and they gave me the permission to use the title Jaanu. I thank Prabhas for lending me the title”.

Jaanu is the Telugu remake of mega hit Tamil film 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead role. The film portrays a beautiful high school love, and going by the trailer of Jaanu it can be expected that the film will be a blockbuster in Tollywood industry too. The unbelievably beautiful love story, which showcased high-school romance in a beautiful way, was remade in Kannada too. Telugu producer Dil Raju purchased the remake rights of 96.