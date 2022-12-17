Dil Raju REACTS to trolls; Says 'I spoke many good things about Vijay and Ajith'

Movie buffs will get to witness not one but two mega releases during Pongal 2023. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu will be clashing at the box office in January next year. As both films near release, a statement from producer Dil Raju has sparked a massive debate on social media among the fans of both stars. Interacting with the media, Dil Raju claimed that Thalapthy Vijay is a bigger factor than Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu.

He added that one can ask producer Udhayanidhi Stalin to provide more screens for Varisu as opposed to Thunivu. After this, Dil Raju faced some major backlash from the netizens for his remark. However, now, the financer has cleared the air. Addressing a movie event in Hyderabad, he explained that the netizens are focusing on just a 15 seconds clip from a 45-minute interview. He added that during his interaction he revealed several positive aspects of both Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, although the short clip sabotaged the whole interview.