Dil Raju REACTS to trolls; Says 'I spoke many good things about Vijay and Ajith'
Renowned producer Dil Raju, who recently faced backlash for comparing Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar has now offered clarification on the matter, here is what he has to say.
Movie buffs will get to witness not one but two mega releases during Pongal 2023. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu will be clashing at the box office in January next year. As both films near release, a statement from producer Dil Raju has sparked a massive debate on social media among the fans of both stars. Interacting with the media, Dil Raju claimed that Thalapthy Vijay is a bigger factor than Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu.
He added that one can ask producer Udhayanidhi Stalin to provide more screens for Varisu as opposed to Thunivu. After this, Dil Raju faced some major backlash from the netizens for his remark. However, now, the financer has cleared the air. Addressing a movie event in Hyderabad, he explained that the netizens are focusing on just a 15 seconds clip from a 45-minute interview. He added that during his interaction he revealed several positive aspects of both Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, although the short clip sabotaged the whole interview.
Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu
Thalapthy Vijay will be seen romancing Rashmika Mandanna in the light-hearted family entertainer Varisu. Helmed by filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally, the project will revolve around a happy-go-lucky young man, played by Thalapathy Vijay who takes over his father’s business empire under some difficult circumstances.
Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu
In the meantime, Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu will feature Manju Warrier as the leading lady. The highly-anticipated venture marks Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration with director H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.
The film's cast will also include Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in crucial roles, along with others. Financed by the Lyca Productions banner, the movie will see Ajith Kumar playing a gray character.
Meanwhile, movie buffs are super thrilled about both dramas.
