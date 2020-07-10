  1. Home
Dil Raju's daughter pens emotional note on her mother Anitha's birth anniversary and shares a throwback photo

Dil Raju's daughter Hanshitha Reddy took to social media and shared a beautiful throwback moment with her late mother, who passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest.
Dil Raju's daughter pens emotional note on her mother Anitha's birth anniversary and shares a throwback photoDil Raju's daughter pens emotional note on her mother Anitha's birth anniversary and shares a throwback photo
Producer and distributor Dil Raju's daughter Hanshitha Reddy is quite emotional today as she misses her mom on her birthday anniversary. Hanshitha Reddy took to social media and shared a beautiful throwback moment with her late mother,  who passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest. On her mother Anitha's birth anniversary, Hanshita Reddy wrote on her Instagram account, "Happy birthday amma... missing u a lot.. Always and forever. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too. A visual catalogue of your smile, the love in your eyes. An image of Hugging me extra hard like you always did. Childhood memories !!! I am grateful for getting you back as form of Ishu."

Dil Raju recently tied the knot with Tejaswini in Nizamabad amid lockdown. Reportedly, it was Hanshitha Reddy who set up her father Dil Raju's second marriage with air hostess Tejaswini. She was also present at the wedding with her husband and daughter Ishika.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Dil Raju's daughter shared a lovely photo and wrote, "MY HERO..You held my hand When i was small...You caught me when I fell...You’re the hero of my childhood...You’re a rock solid pillar on whom I cling to during any disaster..#happyfathersday to my #pillarofstrength."

Ahead of the wedding, Dil Raju released a statement. He said, "Dil Raju's statement read as "With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note."

Dil Raju's partner is said to be from the Brahmin community and has no connection from the film industry. 

