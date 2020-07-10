Dil Raju's daughter pens emotional note on her mother Anitha's birth anniversary and shares a throwback photo

Dil Raju's daughter Hanshitha Reddy took to social media and shared a beautiful throwback moment with her late mother, who passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest.

Producer and distributor Dil Raju's daughter Hanshitha Reddy is quite emotional today as she misses her mom on her birthday anniversary. Hanshitha Reddy took to social media and shared a beautiful throwback moment with her late mother, who passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest. On her mother Anitha's birth anniversary, Hanshita Reddy wrote on her Instagram account, "Happy birthday amma... missing u a lot.. Always and forever. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too. A visual catalogue of your smile, the love in your eyes. An image of Hugging me extra hard like you always did. Childhood memories !!! I am grateful for getting you back as form of Ishu."

Ahead of the wedding, Dil Raju released a statement. He said, "Dil Raju's statement read as "With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note."

Dil Raju's partner is said to be from the Brahmin community and has no connection from the film industry.

