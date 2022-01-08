Dileep and his family's photo on Vanitha magazine's cover triggers controversy; Twitterati call it 'sick'

Vanitha magazine having a tagline, ''Sthreekalude Suhruthum Vazhikaattiyum'' which means ''The friend and guide of women," has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The latest issue published by the Malayala Manorama group has sparked controversy for covering actor Dileep along with his two daughters and wife Kavya Madhavan.

The January 2022 issue sees Dileep posing with his family. However, readers are upset since he is involved in serious allegations in the actor assault case. It should be noted, Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the accused in the actress' abduction case. The incident took place in February 2017 when a big actress from the Malayalam film industry was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle by a group of men. Dileep is said to be the mastermind in the crime.

While the legal case in the court was nearing an end, Dileep's former friend and director Balachandra Kumar levelled serious allegations against him to the police for further investigation. Amidst this and soon after Balachandra's statement against him, Vanitha magazine shows him a perfect 'family man'. The magazine whitewashing his image has not gone well among the people as well as many celebs on social media.

The interview by Vijeesh Gopinath talks about Dileep's last 5 years, childhood poverty, family and more. Vijeesh during the interview asks him why is that, "Whenever your new film releases, new controversies come up."

To this, Dileep says, "It has happened earlier also, this attempt to paint me as a bad guy when my movie comes out...some people have this enmity towards me".

Meanwhile, many readers on social media have slammed Vanitha magazine for painting Dileep as a good man and showing support to the accused.

