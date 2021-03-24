Dileep and Kavya Madhavan celebrate Meenakshi Dileep's birthday; PHOTOS go viral

Meenakshi Dileep is all grown up and is grabbing all the attention with her stunning photos on Instagram.

Dileep and Kavya Madhvan hosted a small birthday party for Meenakshi Dileep yesterday, on March 23. The party was attended by Meenakshi's close friends also and the photos have managed to lit the Internet. One can see, Meenakshi cutting the cake with Dileep and Kavya by her side. The other photo sees her posing with friends and family. Meenakshi is the daughter of Dileep from his first marriage with Manju Warrier. The former couple got separated in 2015 and Dileep then got married to Kavya Madhavan in 2016.

Meenakshi Dileep is all grown up and is grabbing all the attention with her stunning photos on Instagram. Be it attending her friend's wedding or posing for photoshoot pictures, the young girl has left everyone amazed with her grace and beauty. Meenakshi Dileep had hit the headlines last year after she filed a complaint against FB pages for trying to defame her. "They have been writing things like 'it is difficult for her to stay at home after understanding how her father (Dileep) really was and that she has now she realised the value of her mother'. This is an attempt to defame my father," her complaint said according to a report in The News Minute.

Meanwhile, check out her latest birthday photos:

Meanwhile, her latest photo in a red gown is the talk of the town. One can see, Meenakshi looking gorgeous with her hair left open in soft curls. "Aware that I’m rare??", she captioned the photo that has gone viral on social media.

Take a look:

Credits :Instagram

