Dileep and Kavya Madhavan’s little munchkin schools a youngster on eating chocolates and it is adorable; Watch

Actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan often share clips of their little bundle of joy Mahalakshmi. Despite being just 3, Mahalakshmi enjoys a huge social media fan base. Any video or photo featuring the little one manages to garner tremendous number of views. Quite a few of them even reach the viral status.

In one the most recent videos of Mahalakshmi, the 3-year-old is heard saying that eating chocolates leads to rotten teeth. The innocent yet informed statement comes as a reply to a youngster asking Mahalakshmi if she wanted candy. The little one's reaction to a tempting treat is a delight to watch. Also, the actor duo recently shared videos and pics from their Dubai vacation. The aww worthy clicks got a thumping response from the fans.

Check out the videos below:

The two starts tied the knot on November 25, 2016, and were blessed with a baby girl on October 19, 2018. The parents decided to name their daughter Malahalakshmi as she arrived in the world on the auspicious day of Vijayadasami.

Actor Dileep Madhavan was earlier married to actress Manju Warrier. The couple went their separate ways in 2015, ending a 17-year-long marriage. The have a daughter together named Meenakshi.

Taking about movies, Kavya Madhavan will next be a part of director Radhakrishnan Mangalathu’s family flick Entethallatha Kaaranatha. The film which also stars Vijay Babu will release in theatres on 5 July 2022.

Also Read: Sayyeshaa wishes 'baby daddy' Arya on his birthday with beautiful throwback photos: You are irreplaceable