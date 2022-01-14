Dileep Assault Case: Kerala HC postpones anticipatory bail plea hearing; Actor to not be arrested till Tuesday

Mollywood actor Dileep's anticipatory bail plea in the assault case has been postponed to Tuesday. The Kerala High Court, on Friday, deferred the case stating that it needs further study on the fresh revelations made against the actor. The police also informed the court that until then Dileep will not be arrested.

For the unversed, director Balachandrakumar has made some fresh revelations against actor Dileep in the assault case. Dileep and five others, including his brother and brother-in-law are allegedly involved in the case. Recently, on the basis of the same, the crime branch registered a fresh case against the Malayalam actor in the actress' abduction case.

Balachandrakumar recently, speaking to reporters said, "In presence of a minister, that person had gone to the extent of saying that the police officials should be verbally abused. He is close to the minister. He used to say that he would get satisfaction only if he showers abuse on the officials in the minister’s presence. He is also planning to target the officials. I call him a VIP because he has influence among people in a wide spectrum of society."

Last week, a new FIR was filed against six people including Dileep, Suraj, Dileep's brother Anoop and a man that Balachandrakumar addressed as 'VIP' and two others. They are charged under IPC sections 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people). However, Dileep's anticipatory bail plea in the assault attack case has been shifted to Friday. The Kerala High Court has stated that no arrest will take place till the time given.

