Dileep REVEALS he is ready to act with Manju Warrier if plot demands so

Mollywood actor Dileep said during an interview that he would not hesitate to work with his former wife Manju warrier, if plot demands so.

After a lot of controversies, Mollywood actor Dileep opened up on his life after the controversies that resulted in his expulsion from Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He stated that he would even share screen space with his former wife Manju Warrier, who has now gone up to great heights. The actor stated that he was happy to know that he is still loved by his fans. However, he denied to talk about the days he spent in jail.

In an interview with Manorama, he said that he only has cinema in his mind. He was quoted as saying, “Someone had decided that Dileep shouldn’t be in the industry any more. However, I am happy that the audience has not given up on me. I have great faith in God. So, I believe that the truth will come out one day. Cinema is all I have in my mind right now. I am excited that the Malayali audience has received my new movie.”

Dileep's film, My Santa was released recently, and it is being received well by the audience. Directed by Sugeeth and written by Jemin Cyriac, the film starrs Dileep, Sunny Wayne, Anusree and Kalabhavan Shajon. The film was produced by Nishad Koya, Ajeesh OK, Sandra Maria Jose and Saritha Sugeeth under the banner of Wall Poster Entertainment.

