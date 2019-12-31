Dileep starrer Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan's first look is every bit quirky; Check it out

The first look poster of the Dileep starrer has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans. The poster sees a cartoon figure of a man reading a newspaper.

The first look of the south film Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan is out now. The film will see south actor Dileep in the lead. The first look poster of the Dileep starrer has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and audience members. The poster sees a cartoon figure of a man reading a newspaper. The first look of Dileep starrer Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan is indeed quite quirky and attention grabbing. The film Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan made headlines recently. There are news reports that south actress Urvashi will be playing the female lead opposite the south actor Dileep.

The film is helmed by director Nadir Shah. This film will mark the first time when the south star Dileep and the director will be doing a film together. The fans are looking forward to see the film on the big screen. The south flick will definitely strike a chord with the audience as the subject of the film looks very interesting. The director of the film, Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan reportedly said that the lead star will be playing the role of a 60 year old man in the film. The fans and film audience are waiting to get more details about the south drama.

The film will see two talented actors like Urvashi and Dileep essaying challenging characters. The fans are very intrigued by the first look of the film Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, and are waiting to see the film on the silver screen.

