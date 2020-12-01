Dileep's daughter Meenakshi, actress Namitha Pramod get decked up and have a gala time at friend's engagement

Namitha shared photos from her friend's engagement ceremony as she posed with her girls including Meenakshi Dileep.

Actor, director, singer Nadirsha's daughter got engaged recently and the ceremony was attended by a few celebs from the Malayalam film industry. Actor Dileep with his wife Kavya Madhavan and daughter Meenakshi also graced the engagement ceremony. It was a small affair attended only by their close friends and family members in Kochi. Actress Namitha Pramod, who is the close friend of the bride-to-be was also present at the engagement ceremony. Namitha also shared a few photos from the engagement ceremony as she posed with her girls including Meenakshi Dileep.

One can see in the photos, the girls are looking gorgeous in traditional wear and are all smiles as they pose with the couple for pictures, captured by Magic Motion Media. Also, Dileep Kavya and others can be seen posing with the couple at the engagement ceremony.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Dileep had hit the headlines a few weeks ago after she filed a complaint against FB pages for trying to defame her.

"They have been writing things like 'it is difficult for her to stay at home after understanding how her father (Dileep) really was and that she has now she realised the value of her mother'. This is an attempt to defame my father," her complaint said according to a report in The News Minute.

Meenakshi Gopalakrishnan is the daughter of Malayalam actors Manju Warrier and Dileep. the actor married to his second wife Kavya in 2016.

