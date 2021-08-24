Dileep's daughter Meenakshi is all grown & beautiful; Check out photos

Actors and their kids are stars in their own right. Be it for their social media photos or stepping out in style, star kids have always managed to grab the attention and are more popular than their celebrity parents. Malayalam actor Dileep's daughter Meenakshi, who has kept herself away from the limelight is all grown up and beautiful. The young girl recently shared a few photos of her wearing saree for Onam and she is looking every bit gorgeous.

Dileep's elder daughter Meenakshi's latest photos are going viral on social media. One can see in the photos, Meenakshi is looking pretty in a traditional saree with her hair left open natural. Recently, Meenakshi grabbed everyone's attention with her gorgeous presence at a friend's wedding. Fans are super excited to know if the young girl will be following her father's footsteps and step into the acting world.

Meanwhile, Dileep has shared a picture-perfect family photo with his wife Kavya Madhavan and children Meenakshi and Mahalakshmi. They all can be seen twinning in black outfits and setting major relationship goals.

This is Dileep's second marriage. The actor tied the knot with Kavya Madhavan in 2016 after he parted ways from his first wife, actress Manju Warrier.

On the work front, Dileep will be seen in Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, which is directed by Nadhirshah.

