Dileep's lawyer allegedly coaches his brother to put allegations on Manju Warrier related to 2017 assault case

The 2017 sexual assault case involving Dileep as the main accused took a new turn as his brother and lawyer are conspiring against Manju Warrier. An audio clip of a conversation between Anoop, the brother of Malayalam actor Dileep, who is accused of masterminding the sexual assault in 2017, and their lawyer Philip has gone viral. The lawyer and Anoop plan to put accusations on Manju Warrier, ex-wife of Dileep and an important witness in the actress's assault case.

The audio clip heard the lawyer telling Anoop that, around the time she left the house (in 2012), she used to drink. Not before that.” He also asks Anoop to mention that she used to not drink at home but often comes drunk, however, the latter says that he never saw drinking ever.

So I will say there was a smell?” Anoop asks, to which the lawyer replies, “Just say she has come home drunk several times. Everyone at home knew. Then you will be asked, did you ask Chetan (Dileep) about this? Say yes. What did Chetan say? He said he will see, he will talk, but he didn’t particularly do anything. Did Chetan and Manju fight over this? No, they did not fight in front of us. Did he have no objection that his wife was drinking? Maybe he had opposition but did not speak in front of us. Does Chetan drink? He has not touched alcohol for more than 10 years," as quoted by News Minute.

The lawyer coaches Anoop to mention that the reason for the rift between Dileep and Manju was to do with the latter's ambitions.

For unversed, in 2017, actress Bhavana Menon was abducted and allegedly molested after returning back from her work in the evening. Actor Dileep is one of the accused in the case. Later, the police accused him and others of conspiring to kill the investigating officers in the case.

According to the police investigation, reportedly mentioned by News Minute, Dileep with was angry with Bhavana for revealing his affair with Kavya Madhavan to Manju Warrier. Even Manju in her statement to the police claimed the same as she said, “I divorced Dileep in 2015 and the extramarital relationship between him and Kavya was the reason behind it. Even before we separated two years before that, there was constant friction between us regarding his relationship with Kavya. And at times, that has paved the way for major fights between us. What I heard from the assaulted actor only reinforced what I already knew about the two.”

