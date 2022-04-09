Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan involved in the actress' assault case; is To be questioned by the crime branch

The 2017 sexual assault case has taken a new turn as the latest reports state that Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan is also allegedly involved in the conspiracy. Kavya Madhavan has been summoned for interrogation. The actress will be questioned by the crime branch on Monday, April 11.

A voice note, which is retrieved by the crime branch from the phone of one of the accused suggests that Kavya Madhavan planned the crime, while Dileep got involved in it much later. The leaked voice note has a conversation between accused Suraj (who is also the brother-in-law of Dileep) and Sarath. During the conversation, Suraj states that it was Kavya Madhavan is the main mastermind of the case as she wanted to put her former friend (the abducted actress) in trouble.

Actor Dileep Madhavan, who was earlier married to actress Manju Warrier, tied the knot to Kavya on November 25, 2016, and was blessed with a baby girl on October 19, 2018.

In 2017, the actress was abducted and allegedly molested after returning back from her work in the evening. Actor Dileep is one of the accused in the case. Later, the police accused him and others of conspiring to kill the investigating officers in the case.

As the investigation is underway, the actress recently came out as a survivor and opened up about the aftermath of the traumatic incident.

