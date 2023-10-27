Dilieep and Kavya Madhavan are all smiles as they pose with Ajay Devgn; see viral PICS

Actors Dilieep and Kavya Madhavan have been an illustrious on-screen pair for more than two decades and have been married for almost seven years now. Both the actors enjoy a large fan following in the state even today and in Malayalam cinema. Now a recent picture of the couple with actor Ajay Devgn is going viral.

Recently, during a Navratri event, stars from all around the Indian film fraternity came together and enjoyed an evening at a residence in Thrissur, Kerala. Taking to her Instagram, Kavya Madhavan shared a string of photos from the event, giving a glimpse of her family and herself. In a photo, Dilieep and Kavya Madhavan, with their daughters, were seen posing with Bholaa actor Ajay Devgn. The post was quickly spotted by ardent fans of the couple.

Dilieep, Kavya Madhavan and their daughters pose for a photo with Ajay Devgn

In the viral picture, we can the action star of Bollywood posing along with Dilieep, Malayalam cinema's own ‘Janapriya Nayakan’ ( which loosely translates to the beloved hero of the masses), Kavya Madhavan, his wife, and former actress, and their daughters Meenakshi and Mahalakshmi.

For the unversed, Dilieep and Kavya Madhavan have been married since 2016, both marking their second marriage. The actor was previously married to Thalaivar 170 actress Manju Warrier, also the mother of his daughter Meenakshi.

More about Dilieep’s work front

Dilieep, who is celebrating his 56th birthday today had a lot of updates and announcements regarding his future movies and upcoming releases. Recently, it was announced that Malayalam’s leading producer and distributor Gokulam Gopalan will be producing a movie with Dilieep in the leading role. As expected the official announcement came this evening.

The film which will be directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan’s assistant director Dhananjay Shankar is titled Bha Bha Ba. The film also has Vineeth Sreenivasan and his brother Dhyan Sreenivasan in important roles as well. Although there is no confirmation on this, it is rumored that Hridayam fame Pranav Mohanlal will also be making a cameo appearance in the film.

The film which is written by actors and couple Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef is set to be a comedy film, which is the forte for Dilieep as an actor. Furthermore, Dilieep’s next film with Tamannaah Bhatia in her Malayalam debut called Bandra was announced to be released on November 10, this year.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya to Aditi Rao Hydari: 9 South celebs who gave love a second chance