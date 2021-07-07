  1. Home
Dilip Kumar passes away: From Chiranjeevi to NTR; South celebs mourn the loss of the legendary actor

Legendary actor of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday. With the legend of Indian cinema passing away, many South actors took to Twitter and mourned for the loss of Dilip Kumar.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2021 01:03 pm
Dilip Kumar passes away
Legendary actor of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday. The actor, who was admitted to Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness a few days, took his last breath this morning. It was stated by the hospital that Dilip Kumar passed away due to prolonged illness. Dilip Kumar's family friend Farooq Faisal tweeted from the actor's death on his Twitter handle, which read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from  God and to him, we return.”

With the legend of Indian cinema passing away, the film fraternity irrespective of any language barriers is in deep grief as they incur this huge loss. From Chiranjeevi to Prithviraj Sukumaran, many South actors tweeted about the sad news.

 
 
 
 

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998

