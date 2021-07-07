Dilip Kumar passes away: From Chiranjeevi to NTR; South celebs mourn the loss of the legendary actor

Legendary actor of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday. With the legend of Indian cinema passing away, many South actors took to Twitter and mourned for the loss of Dilip Kumar.

Legendary actor of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday. The actor, who was admitted to Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness a few days, took his last breath this morning. It was stated by the hospital that Dilip Kumar passed away due to prolonged illness. Dilip Kumar's family friend Farooq Faisal tweeted from the actor's death on his Twitter handle, which read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to him, we return.”

With the legend of Indian cinema passing away, the film fraternity irrespective of any language barriers is in deep grief as they incur this huge loss. From Chiranjeevi to Prithviraj Sukumaran, many South actors tweeted about the sad news.

Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend.

His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends #ripdilipkumar pic.twitter.com/oelJYdGwj8 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) July 7, 2021

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 7, 2021

The world hailed him as the greatest actor of all time,a brilliant orator and an epitome of unaffected simplicity.He will remain an inspiration to many generations of actors and an enigma to me.Legends live forever!!

RIP DilipKumarJi.. pic.twitter.com/DAHdfopMqu — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 7, 2021



The greatest. #DilipKumar sahab. I remember watching #Shakti as a child. The only time I ever saw the Legendary BigB clash with a Titan. — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 7, 2021

End Of An Era! My heartfelt condolence on death of #DilipKumar Sir. You will always live in everyones heart sir. Rest In Peace Sir #ripdilipkumar pic.twitter.com/ArLm7T7ELA — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) July 7, 2021

End of an era. I will cherish the memories of my childhood spent with you like a treasure. You will remain the Hero of people world over forever.. Rest in peace Yusuf uncle. #DilipKumar # pic.twitter.com/KW7w9LFukj — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 7, 2021



Waking up to such a sad news , Heartbreaking news to begin the day,RIP #DilipKumar sahab End of an era… Heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/KEOL8nH0zF — Hansika (@ihansika) July 7, 2021



Nation mourns - the legend’s demise

Rest in peace Dilip Saab

Thank you for entertaining us. You’ll be always remembered through your films #DilipKumar #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/cCuOCu2pL6 — Mehreen Pirzada (@Mehreenpirzada) July 7, 2021

Shri Dilip Kumar sir, a stalwart who set the benchmark for realistic performance on screen is no more with us. His life's work and the person he was won the reverance of his contemporaries and the generation that follow. #RIPDilipKumar sir. — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) July 7, 2021

We lost a legend today.. Deepest condolences to Sairabanu ji.

May God give her the strength to face this incredible loss.RipDilipKumarSahab — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) July 7, 2021

Dililp Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PNdBzjYj7R — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumarji was the doyen of Indian Cinema and will forever be remembered.

Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/s8kRj8cFdw — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 7, 2021

A timeless legend.. His towering brilliance will continue to be an inspiration to actors all around the world. A huge loss for Indian cinema...Rest in peace #DilipKumar Sir. You will be terribly missed pic.twitter.com/N2NWjazqKz — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 7, 2021

Farewell to the legendary thespian. I’ve been graced by your love and affection every time I’ve met you. Your kindness and words made one feel like your own. Farewell to my all time favourite actor. There’s nobody like you. Before you or after you. #Dilipkumar pic.twitter.com/LI3uB2O8yP — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 7, 2021

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×