Dilruba release date OUT: Kiran Abbavaram, Rushkar Dhillon starrer romantic drama to hit theaters on Holi 2025

There is no doubt that Kiran Abbavaram is one of the leading young talents in the Telugu film industry today. The actor’s last film, KA, which was released in October last year, was a massive hit, garnering praise from both fans and critics alike.

Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film, Dilruba, directed by Vishwa Karun. The film is touted to be a romantic drama and also features Jaadugar actress Rushkar Dhillon, John Vijay, Dayanand Reddy, and others in crucial roles.

The KA actor took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to reveal that his upcoming film will hit the silver screens on March 14, coinciding with the festival of Holi. Kiran Abbavaram shared the film’s poster on social media and wrote:

"Missed Valentine's Day… Let's celebrate on Holi! My love, my anger—March 14!"

Check out the post he shared below:

Dilruba was initially scheduled for release on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. However, there were speculations about whether the film would meet this release date due to the lack of promotions by its makers.

While the exact reasons for the postponement remain unknown, it is rumored that the filmmakers needed more time for promotions. Additionally, they reportedly wanted to avoid a box office clash with other films like Laila and Brahma Anandam, which are also set to release on February 14.

As mentioned earlier, Dilruba is a romantic drama directed by Vishwa Karun. The film has been produced by Ravi, Jojo Jose, Ravish Reddy, and Saregama. Sam CS, known for his work in films like Kaithi and Vikram Vedha, has composed the music, while Vishwas Daniel handles the cinematography. Praveen KL is in charge of editing.

On the work front, Kiran Abbavaram will next be seen in a romantic entertainer titled K-Ramp, directed by Jains Nani. The film will feature Marco actress Yukti Thareja as the female lead, with music composed by Chaithan Bharadwaj. Sateesh Reddy and Chota K Prasad are responsible for the cinematography and editing, respectively. The film is currently in its pre-production stage.