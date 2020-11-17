Varun Chakravarthy enjoys a fanboy moment with Thalapathy Vijay; Dinesh Karthik says ‘Dreams do come true’

Dinesh Karthik took the social media by a storm as he shared a pic of cricketer Varun Chakravarthy with Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay.

Meeting a celebrity is always a big moment for anyone. After all, the silver screen stars have carved a different image in front of us and each one of us does secretly wish to meet these celebs once in our lives. Interestingly, renowned cricketer Varun Chakravarthy is no different who also had a similar wish. For the uninitiated, Varun Chakravarthy, who himself enjoys a massive fan following, happens to be a huge fan of Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay and always dreamt of meeting him.

And guess what? His dream came true lately after he did get a chance to meet his favourite actor. In fact, cricketer Dinesh Karthik even shared Varun fanboy moment on micro-blogging site Twitter wherein the cricketer was seen posing with the Bigil star. In the pic, Varun was dressed in a white sweatshirt which Vijay looked dapper in his peach coloured shirt and flaunted his salt and pepper style beard. The duo was seen posing with a fist bump. Needless to say, Varun was over the moon on meeting Vijay. Dinesh captioned the image as, “Woot woot. Dreams do come true” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Dinesh Kartik tweet about Varun Chakravarthy's fanboy moment with Thalapathy Vijay:

Woot woot Dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/RRGBQ3bZJI — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Thalapathhy Vijay will soon be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. In fact, the makers had recently released the teaser of this much anticipated movie and it took the social media by a story. From action scenes, Vijay's stylish look to his dance moves, everything about the teaser looks appealing and promises a perfect entertainer.

