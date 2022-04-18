Dippam Dappam Song Teaser: Samantha, Nayanthara, Vijay groove on Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal's peppy track

After Two Two Two, Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will groove on another song from Vignesh Shivan's romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The upbeat single has been named Dippam Dappam. The project is coming to theatres on April 28th. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Check out the song teaser below:

Also Read: WATCH: Samantha says 'never ever get a tattoo'; Calls Nayanthara 'phenomenal'