Director-actor Selvaraghavan says 'I'm not dead' to a fan; Here's why



Selvaraghavan is a popular director and actor in Tamil cinema. He is highly appreciated and loved for his performances and direction style. As a fan revisited his classic directorial film Thulluvadho Ilamai, he gave an angry reply, which has caught the internet's attention now. A fan revisited his debut film Thulluvadho Ilamai and penned a long note as he heaped praises on the director. However, he took it the wrong way as the note sounded like he passed away or retried doing movies. So he gave a fiery reply, "Why my friend ? I'm not dead or retired. I have just spent some time for myself. I'm just in my forties .. And I'm back."

He managed to impress the audiences with his debut film titled Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), which starred his brother Dhanush as the lead actor. The film became a sleeper hit and won positive reviews from critics for breaking the stereotypes of Tamil films. The film depicts the story of six high-school classmates, who escape from their homes due to problems and decide to live together on their own. Following this, he delivered many hit directorial films.

About Selvaraghavan's career as a director and actor

Selvaraghavan made his debut, as an actor in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Though the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, his performance was appreciated by everybody. He then followed it up with Saani Kaayidham, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and directed by Arun Matheswaran, of Rocky fame. His performance in the film was highly acclaimed.

Selvaraghavan last delivered a hit with Dhanush's Naane Varuven, which featured the actor in a dual role. The film received decent reviews from the audiences as a good suspense thriller. According to reports, he is planning to do the sequel of his cult classic 7G Rainbow Colony. The film starred Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal in the lead roles and was a major trendsetter among the youth and considered a modern-day classic in Tamil cinema. According to reports, the hero might reprise his role in the sequel as well but as the actress is no more. A new addition of cast will be added.

ALSO READ: Did Kamal Haasan mistake Sarath Babu's death? Family rubbishes demise rumours and says 'he's alive'