Payal Rajput goes topless in the first look for RX100 director Ajay Bhupathi's new film Mangalavaaram

Director Ajay Bhupathi and Payal Rajput, who delivered the blockbuster film RX100, have joined hands together again for a new film. The film is titled Mangalavaaram, which means Tuesday. The first-look film has been released on social and shows Payal Rajput topless wearing nothing with a butterfly on her left index finger.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared the first look of Payal Rajput from the film. With teary eyes, bindi, and flowers in her hair, the poster looks intense and captivating. The actress went all bold as she posed with no clothes and created a major buzz about the film. Payal Rajput also shared a first look poster of Mangalvaraam on her social media. She also wrote, "Presenting feisty and beautiful Shailaja from Mangalvaaram."

Check out first look of Payal Rajput from Mangalavaaram

About Mangalavaaram

The movie is touted to be a horror thriller set in a village in the 1990s. Payal plays the lead role and Dayanand Reddy and Kamal Krishna are part of the cast as well. Produced by Swathi Gunapati, Suresh Varma, and Ajay Bhupathi under Mudra Media Works, the music is composed by Kantara fame Ajaneesh. It's a pan-South Indian film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Speaking about the engaging first look, the director-producer Ajay Bhupathi said, "Mangalavaaram is a village-based action-thriller set in the ’90s. It sticks to our nativity while being raw and rustic, especially with regard to visuals and emotions. Payal’s character will be remembered for a long time after watching this movie in the theatres. It’s a new-genre film that’s never been featured in Indian Cinema. There are 30 characters in the story and every character has got a certain place in the larger scheme of the film."



Ajay Bhupathi made a dream debut with the film RX100 starring Karthikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. After that amid high expectations, his next, action romantic film Maha Samudram starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari was released but failed to perform well. The film received bad reviews from the audiences and critics. This is the third film of the director and the first look has garnered high expectations as well.

