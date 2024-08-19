Director Ajay Bhupathi lashes out at Arshad Warsi over his remarks on Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD: ‘We can see the jealousy’

Director Ajay Bhupathi, known for films like RX 100 and Mangalavaaram, lashed out at Arshad Warsi over his recent remarks against the Rebel Star. In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post made by the director, he said, “Prabhas is the man who has given everything & will do anything to take Indian Cinema to the world audience, a Pride of our nation.”

The filmmaker further went on to criticize Warsi and said that he could see the jealousy the actor had in his eyes for Prabhas and Kalki. He also added that this might be because of the fact the actor himself has faded out and no one gives him the same attention.

The director further concluded by saying, “There's a limit & a way to express our opinion... Seems like you're the one that you've said about him.”

For those unversed, Arshad Warsi was recently caught in a podcast with Samdish Bhatia called Unfiltered with Samdish. In the show, the actor was asked about any movies he watched and didn’t like, to which, the Munna Bhai MBBS actors responded.

While praising Amitabh Bachchan for his portrayal of Ashwatthama, the actor criticized Prabhas and his acting. He said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he like a joker? Why? I want to see Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made it, I can never understand why they would do such things.”

The remarks made by Warsi against the Darling actor have surely earned him quite the flak with now director Ajay Bhupathi also joining in.

The movie Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan was a sci-fi dystopian flick set in the future. The film directed by Nag Ashwin originates from the myths of Hindu epics like Mahabharata and the prophecy of Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki.

Besides the leading actors, the movie also boasts an impressive cast of actors like Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, and many more playing key roles. Interestingly, the movie also featured cameo appearances by Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan.

