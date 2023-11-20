Director Alphonse Puthren opens up about his film Gold not being his complete version

Director Alphonse Puthren has recently opened up about how his latest film Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role was not in its entirety when it was released. The director revealed in the comment section of his post that the film had pending works and needed to be completed up to his full vision.

Gold starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara along with the ensemble cast of actors like Deepti Sati, Mallika Sukumaran, Lalu Alex, Ajmal Ameer, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, and many more was released in theaters last year. Still, it was met with mixed-to-negative reviews and ultimately bombed at the box office.

Alphonse Puthren’s Gold had some pending work?

Taking about it in his Instagram post, which seems to have been removed now the director wrote, "Gold you see is not my Gold. It is my logo put by myself in a Prithviraj and Listin Venture for Covid times. And I couldn't shoot the song which Kaithapram sir wrote, @thevijayyesudas and @_shwetamohan_ sang. I loved the song and had asked all the artists in my film to keep two days dates for the song shoot. Then it dint happen.”

He further added “Likewise many equipment's and other facilities weren't like the script. Since I have Chronic Pancreatitis and was on medication, I could only write the script, direct, colour and edit it. So forget Gold for now.”

The film Gold was not just written, directed, and edited by Alphonse Puthren but the filmmaker also worked on it by overseeing the stunt choreography, visual effects, color grading, and animation titles of the film.

Additionally, in the same interaction, the director also revealed that he had previously removed certain scenes from the Nivin Pauly starrer film Premam, considering that it would alter the film’s narrative.

Alphonse Puthren on the work front

Alphonse Puthren recently revealed he has a personal medical illness after self-diagnosing it. He went on to reveal that he may not work again in the mainstream cinema, though he deleted the post after it went viral on social media.

The filmmaker is expected to be back on the big screens with his Tamil film Gift which will feature Sandy Master, Kovai Sarala, and many more actors in key roles.

