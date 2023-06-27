Director Amal Neerad drops hint on Mammotty's Big B Sequel, 'Bilal'; Details Inside

It has been six years since Amal Neerad announced the sequel to his directorial debut, Big B. The 2007 film had Mammootty playing the lead role of Bilal John Kurishingal. The character is now among the most iconic and loved characters in Malayalam cinema, and fans of the film have been longing for an update. They finally got one when Amal Neerad shared a video on his social media related to Bilal.

Well, does this mean that the fans can get their hopes up again?

Amal Neerad shares a video of Bilal

The video that the director shared was made by Rajeev Gopal, who also worked on the graphics for Big B. Along with sharing the video on social media, Amal Neerad also thanked Rajeev and called him one of the greatest technicians with whom he has collaborated in his career. He wrote, "Thank you so much, dear Rajeev Gopal, who worked on the title graphics of Big B and is one of the greatest technicians I have ever collaborated with."

The music used in the video also adds weight to the overall feel of it, and it is from the director and actor's previous collaboration, the 2022 blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam.

Check out the video here:

Return of Mammootty and Amal Neerad combo

It is now agreed by all Malayalam movie lovers that no one captures their lead actor as stylishly as Amal Neerad does. Their first collaboration, Big B, introduced a new kind of visual language into Malayalam cinema that had not been seen prior. Amal is a cinematographer turned director, and he therefore focuses heavily on the visuals, as evident from all his films.

Big B had Mammootty walking in slow motion and captured the Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam actor in a never-before-seen manner. Therefore, excitement for their return is high.

About Big B

Big B has developed a cult following as the years passed, and a possible sequel to the film has been highly anticipated. Therefore, there were many opinions and possible names that came up as part of the cast when Bilal was announced.

It was recently rumored that Dulquer Salmaan would be sharing screen space with his father for the very first time in the film. As a result, the large following of both the father and son was beyond excited. Then, adding to the interest of fans, there were rumors of Fahadh Fazil being a part of the film. Let’s hope these rumors are true and the film will soon go on floors with this massive cast.

