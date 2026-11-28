Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi is known for delivering successful family entertainers, particularly during the Sankranthi festive season. However, the director is now gearing up to explore an entirely different genre. During a film event in Goa, Anil announced that he is working on an animated film based on the epic Ramayana, describing it as a long-cherished dream project.

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Anil Ravipudi announces animated Ramayana film

Anil reveals, “I want to announce my upcoming project. I want to see myself working across different genres and kinds of films. I am doing an animated film based on the Ramayana. It’s under production now. Hopefully, we are going to announce it very soon. It’s my dream project. So definitely, I am going to give a little surprise to the audience. I love mythology. From childhood, I have had huge respect for our mythology. So, it’s my dream project. People are going to see another side of me very soon.”

Anil Ravipudi confirms he won't give up Sankranthi entertainers

While the animated venture marks a departure from his usual filmmaking style, Anil says that he has no plans to abandon the family entertainers that audiences associate him with. Addressing questions about repeatedly choosing comedy, he mentions, “So many people ask me, why do you always make comedy films? Why do you always make the same kind of films? It’s because of the huge appreciation that comes my way, and people are dying to watch such films; they love it.”

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He further explains, “People get stressed with their daily, routine lives. They’re coming to the theatres after working the whole week. It gives them proper relief and leaves them with a smile on their face. That’s enough for me. So, I definitely won’t leave the Sankranthi franchise. People are showing me so much love and respect. So, I definitely won’t leave the game.”

Anil Ravipudi's upcoming collab with Jr NTR

Meanwhile, Anil is also set to collaborate with Jr NTR for an entertainer. The film will be produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Anil's next release, Vidudala, starring Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 12 for Sankranthi.

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