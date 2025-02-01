Director Anil Ravipudi breaks silence on collaboration with Chiranjeevi; says ‘will explore full potential of…’

Director Anil Ravipudi was recently seen at the Sankranthiki Vasthunam gratitude meet hosted for the film’s distributors. During the event, the director spilled the beans on his upcoming project with Chiranjeevi and claimed that he would extract the complete potential of the actor’s comedic skills.

Talking about the same, the director said, “I will explore the full potential of Chiranjeevi garu’s comedic timing in our upcoming film together. The script work for the film is currently going on, and we are aiming to come up with a superb entertainer.”

Speculation about the movie has been going around for some time now, with the director and megastar joining forces for the first time. While the movie is expected to be a comedic entertainer, reports suggest that it might be released on Sankranti 2026, although no official confirmation has been made yet.

As for the director’s recent work, Anil Ravipudi collaborated with Venkatesh Daggubati for the third time on the film Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The action-comedy venture tells the tale of a man called YD Raju, a former IPS officer. Leading a quaint life with his wife, his world turns upside down when his ex-girlfriend Meenakshi, aka Meena, comes back into his life seeking help with a high-profile kidnapping case she is investigating.

However, comedy ensues when his wife, Bhagyalakshmi, joins the duo on their mission, as she is suspicious that her husband might fall in love with his ex-girlfriend again. What happens to the trio and how it affects the entire investigation set up the rest of the premise.

With Venkatesh in the lead role, the movie features Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the co-leads. Apart from them, the film also stars Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Rajendra Prasad, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, Munishkanth, VTV Ganesh, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is next set to appear in the film Vishwambhara, a fantasy action flick directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and others in prominent roles.