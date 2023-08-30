Director AS Ravi Kumar kisses Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra at public event; Video goes viral
Mannara Chopra faced an uncomfortable situation because of director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary's kiss at promotional event of her upcoming film Thiragabadara Saami
Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra has caught the headlines for her recent kiss controversy with director AS Ravi Kumar. During the promotional event for her upcoming film Thiragabadara Saami, she faced an uncomfortable situation because of director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary's off-guard kiss. The director kissed her on the cheeks suddenly while posing for photos.
During the public event, AS Ravikumar who came to pose for cameras with Mannara suddenly kissed her on the cheek and took everyone in shock. This unanticipated gesture left Mannara Chopra visibly taken aback, and her discomfort was clearly palpable. However, she tried to conceal the unfortunate incident with a nervous laugh. The video of this incident has taken the internet by fire.
Many social media users slammed Ravi for the gesture. Several bashed the director and said many such people exist in this story and it's a sad reality. The incident has raised questions about the need for a respectful and safe working environment within the film industry. Well, this is not the first time, such an unfortunate situation has happened. Earlier, popular actress Kajal Aggarwal also had to face such an incident, when she was kissed by cinematographer Chota K Naidu on stage.
Meanwhile, while the video is going viral, neither Mannara Chopra nor Ravi Kumar reacted to the incident or put clarification on their part.
Who is AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary?
AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary is a well-known director in the Telugu film industry. He gained recognition for his work with popular Tollywood stars like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gopichand, and Sai Dharam Tej. He is known for Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham (2014), Aatadista (2008) and Soukhyam (2015). The director's upcoming film Thiragabadara Saami stars Raj Tarun opposite Mannara Chopra in the lead roles.
About Mannara Chopra
Mannara Chopra is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. The actress works in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil as well. She made her debut with the Telugu film Prema Geema Jantha Nai, and got fame with her Bollywood debut Zid. She became a well-known face in the Tollywood industry with films like Jakkanna, Thikka, and Rogue.
