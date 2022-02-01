Director Ashwin Saravanan ties the knot; Shares pics & introduces his wife Kavya with a heartfelt note

Director Ashwin Saravanan, who is known for the horror thrillers Maya and Game Over, has tied the knot with his girlfriend and co-writer Kaavya Ramkumar. The director took to his Instagram handle and introduced his wife in the cutest way.

He penned a heartfelt note, which reads, It started with pen and paper. It has ended in poetry Heart suit Kaavya Ramkumar, thank you for riding out the storm with me every single time. Doing this with you, especially during the third wave, was an adventure by itself."

Ashwin and Kavya tied the knot at a temple in Acharapakkam on Thursday. The function was attended by only close friends and family members. The director kept the wedding low-key due to COVID-19 but are planning to host a grand reception.

Check out pics here:

Ashwin and Kavya met each other through Facebook. The director was impressed with Kavya's stories on Facebook and reached out to her to join him as co-wrote for his movie Game Over.

In 2015, Ashwin Saravanan made his Kollywood debut with the film Maya, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. After the film’s critical praise and box office success, his next movie Game Over with Taapsee Pannu also received exceptional response. The director is now working on another horror thriller titled Connect, which will see him teaming up once again with Lady Superstar Nayanthara.

