Director Bala and Muthumalar get divorced after 17 years of marriage

After living separately for years, director Bala and his wife Muthumalar get divorced official on March 5 at a family court. After 17 years of togetherness, the couple decided to call it quits. Bala and Muthumalar tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 5, 2004, in Madurai. They are parents to a daughter, Prarthana.

According to media reports, Director Bala and Muthumalar had been living separately for the last 4 years. Their marriage hit the rock bottom when Bala got busy with his movies while Muthumalar would be seen hanging out with Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti, singer Saindhavi and her friends from the industry.

Meanwhile, director Bala hit the headlines recently over his last project, Dhruv Vikram's Varmaa. He is now prepping up for his upcoming film with actor Suriya. This is Suriya and Bala's third movie together after Nandha and Pithamagan. Jyothika will be seen sharing the screen space with Suriya as a female lead.

The untitled film will have music composed by GV Prakash Kumar and backed by 2D Entertainment. The shooting for the film will go on floors soon.

