Director of Chiyaan Vikram’s Mahaveer Karna announces his next historical flick Dharma Rajya

Apparently, the movie will be a multilingual one and it will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi with at least one star cast from all industries.

Director RS Vimal, who is currently helming Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming flick Mahaveer Karna, has now announced his next historical flick. Titled Dharma Rajya, reports suggest that the film is based on Travancore history. Apparently, the movie will be a multilingual one and it will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi with at least one star cast from all industries. A poster of the film surfaced on social media, and it is now making the rounds.

The director’s historical epic Mahaveer Karna with Chiyaan Vikram has now been put on hold, as Chiyaan is busy with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. It was announced in 2018 and reports suggest that the film is being made on a mammoth budget of over Rs 300 crore. In April, the filmmakers released a making video of the film. In the video, Vikram can be seen as Karna from Mahabharat.

Vikram will also be seen playing the role of Chola King Aditya Karikalan in ace director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki. The film also has , Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. The first shooting schedule of Ponniyin Selvan was wrapped up in Thailand in early 2020. The makers of his film titled Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu recently released the first single track. Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram will be seen sharing the screen space in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming yet to be titled film.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×