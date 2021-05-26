Director Christopher McQuarrie clarifies on rumours of Prabhas in Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7

Director Christopher McQuarrie of Mission Impossible 7 has finally reacted to the rumours of Prabhas being a part of Tom Cruise starrer. One of the Twitter users asked Christopher McQuarrie to confirm if the news is true, to this he replied, "While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet." Well, Prabhas has earned Pan-India reach with his role in Baahubali franchise but fans of the actor have to wait a little longer to see him touching new heights in Hollywood.

Reports were doing rounds on social media that Christopher McQuarrie apparently narrated the script to Prabhas while he was shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy. Clearly, there was nothing more than a mere rumour! Saaho actor Prabhas is known for his larger-than-life role in the Baahubali franchise. As we all know, he has earned immense popularity and stardom. In the last few years, it has reached a level where his films irrespective of what language, are earning massively in both North and South. Of late, he is every producer's favourite and why not, he is pulling in the audiences to the cinema halls.

Take a look at Christopher McQuarrie's Tweet below: