Director Christopher McQuarrie clarifies on rumours of Prabhas in Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7

Director Christopher McQuarrie of Mission Impossible 7 says Prabhas is a very talented man but they have never met as he rubbished the news of him being a part of Tom Cruise starrer.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: May 26, 2021 01:55 pm
Christopher McQuarrie in Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7 Director Christopher McQuarrie clarifies on rumours of Prabhas in Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7
Director Christopher McQuarrie of Mission Impossible 7 has finally reacted to the rumours of Prabhas being a part of Tom Cruise starrer. One of the Twitter users asked Christopher McQuarrie to confirm if the news is true, to this he replied, "While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet." Well, Prabhas has earned Pan-India reach with his role in Baahubali franchise but fans of the actor have to wait a little longer to see him touching new heights in Hollywood. 

Reports were doing rounds on social media that Christopher McQuarrie apparently narrated the script to Prabhas while he was shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy. Clearly, there was nothing more than a mere rumour!  Saaho actor Prabhas is known for his larger-than-life role in the Baahubali franchise. As we all know, he has earned immense popularity and stardom. In the last few years, it has reached a level where his films irrespective of what language, are earning massively in both North and South. Of late, he is every producer's favourite and why not, he is pulling in the audiences to the cinema halls. 

Take a look at Christopher McQuarrie's Tweet below: 

Meanwhile,  Prabhas is looking forward to a grand release of 'Radhe Shyam' co-starring Pooja Hegde. He will be seen donning upon the lover boy hat after almost a decade after films like 'Mirchi' and 'Darling'.  

He also has upcoming mega projects like Adipurush by Om Raut, Salaar by Prashanth Neel and untitled Prabhas 21 with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan. 

