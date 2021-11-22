Director Gautham Vasudev Menon turns villain for Vijay Sethupathi & Sundeep Kishan's film Michael

Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space for a pan-Indian film Michael. Today, the makers announced another talented addition to the film, which is director Gautham Vasudev Menon. He will be playing a powerful antagonist and this has raised expectations about the film among the audiences.

Sharing a poster, the makers welcomed onboard and wrote, "Team #MICHAEL Fisted hand takes pleasure in welcoming the maverick @menongautham. Onboard to play as an antagonist. staring Talented actor @sundeepkishan &MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl." The poster shows a hand filled with blood and handcuffs.

Ranjit Jeyakodi will be directing this pan-Indian film, Michael. The film will also be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The film was announced in August and Sundeep Kishan shared a pic of kissing Vijay on his cheeks and calling him big brother, which went viral on social media platforms. The film will feature several prominent actors in important roles, which will be an eye-feast to witness on the screen.

Also Read: Sundeep Kishan & Vijay Sethupathi's pan Indian film titled 'Michael'; FIRST LOOK promises action flick

To be made on a grand scale, Michael is a joint production venture of Bharath Chowdary, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Narayan Das K Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP banners.