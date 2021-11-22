Director Gautham Vasudev Menon turns villain for Vijay Sethupathi & Sundeep Kishan's film Michael
Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space for a pan-Indian film Michael. Today, the makers announced another talented addition to the film, which is director Gautham Vasudev Menon. He will be playing a powerful antagonist and this has raised expectations about the film among the audiences.
Ranjit Jeyakodi will be directing this pan-Indian film, Michael. The film will also be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The film was announced in August and Sundeep Kishan shared a pic of kissing Vijay on his cheeks and calling him big brother, which went viral on social media platforms. The film will feature several prominent actors in important roles, which will be an eye-feast to witness on the screen.
To be made on a grand scale, Michael is a joint production venture of Bharath Chowdary, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Narayan Das K Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP banners.