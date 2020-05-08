Director Hari announces salary cut by 25 percent for Suriya starrer Aruva

Director Hari, who is helming Suriya's upcoming film Aruva, has announced that he will cut 25 percent of his salary for the film.

The pandemic COVID-19 has given a huge blow to the Tamil film industry, with movies being stuck and shootings halted. Producers and crew members are waited with bated breath for the lockdown to be lifted completely so that they can resume their works and payback their financiers. With this ongoing crisis, producers have been urging their cast and crew members to consider reducing their salaries. After Vijay Antony and Harish Kalyan promised to reduce their salaries, director Hari has now announced his salary reduction.

It is being reported that director Hari will be reducing his salary by 25 percent for his next film Aruva, which has Suriya as the lead actor. According to Galatta Media, Hari has issued a statement which reads as, “Our Tamil film industry has taken a huge hit due to this Corona pandemic, only if we are loyal to our producers during this crisis, our industry can back to normalcy. Keeping this situation in mind, I have decided to reduce my salary by 25 percent for my next film Aruva.”

Titled Aruva, the action drama will be produced by Studio Green. It was earlier reported that the film will be a sequel to Singam and it was denied by the makers. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for Aruva and this film marks the sixth collaboration between Suriya and Hari. It was recently revealed that Raashi Khanna has been roped in to play the female lead for this project. Aruva was supposed to be rolled on floors in April. But due to the ongoing lockdown, the shooting has been postponed.

Credits :Galatta Media

