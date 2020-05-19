Director Jeethu Joseph clears the air about Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan starrer Ram being shelved

There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the director had dropped the film with Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan in the lead.

Director Jeethu Joseph who is known for his thriller Drishyam will be directing Mohanlal in yet another intriguing film called Ram. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the director had dropped the film with Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. Now, in a Facebook post, the Thambi director Jeethu Joseph cleared the air about the film Ram. The director wrote in his Facebook post, "In the last two-three days, I have been getting calls and messages asking whether I have shelved my Mohanlal movie 'RAM' and planning another project. We had to stop the work of 'RAM' due to the spread of COVID-19 Virus, but it will resume shoot once the virus threat is down in the UK and Uzbekistan. Since Kerala is one of the few places in the world where Corona has been controlled effectively, it is likely to start the shoot early here.

Considering this possibility, in the meantime, I am thinking of a film which has its shoot entirely in Kerala but this doesn't mean in any way that I have abandoned the project 'RAM'. It's just being delayed due to the circumstances. Jeethu Joseph." There were strong speculations going around in the south film industry that the director has indeed shelved his upcoming film Ram and has started working on another project.

Check out Jeethu Joseph's post

After, Jeethu Joseph issued a clarification hopefully the fans and film audiences are relieved that the Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan starrer is still on. The director also mentions that he is working on another project which will be shot completely in Kerala, and this news has also got the fans excited and would like to know more about this film by director Jeethu Joseph.

(ALSO READ: Mohanlal kick starts his shoot for Jeethu Joseph's Ram)

Credits :facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×