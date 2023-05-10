Director Jude Anthany Joseph claims Antony Varghese cheated him of Rs 10 lakh; Calls him 'nasty'

Jude Anthany Joseph is currently basking in the success of the recently released film 2018 starring Tovino Thomas. The director is currently in the news for making allegations about actor Antony Varghese, who is also known as Pepe, for cheating him of Rs 10 lakhs. He also stated that Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi are accused of drugs but there are actors like Antony who are actually nasty.

In an interview with Movie World Media, Jude made shocking allegations on Antony Varghese, for backing out of the project Jude was supposed to bankroll before 18 days of commencing shoot. "It is not right to forget the way you came from and be ungrateful. People like Shane Nigam and Srinath Bhasi have been accused of consuming ganja and being addicted to drugs. I, however, would say the biggest problem is not drugs, but the lack of humanity, and the audacity to show filth. There is someone in the industry named Antony Varghese. Everyone thinks he is a very good person. There was a film I was supposed to produce. It was directed by one of my associates. Varghese took an advance of Rs 10 lakh from the film’s co-producer and my friend Arvind for his sister’s wedding and then, 18 days before the commencement of the film, he opted out."

The director said there were a lot of people like Pepe in the industry who took advance payments and never do the film eventually. “It hurt me and Arvind a lot. We have cried over this. The problem is that people like this are there in the industry. He started working on another project titled Aaravam, which was supposed to be helmed by debutant Nahas Hidayath (who is currently directing the upcoming Malayalam movie RDX starring Varghese, Shane Nigam, and Neeraj Madhav), after opting out of our film. But that movie got shelved. I believe it happened due to a curse. Varghese returned the money to Arvind much later. Many such unqualified people are there in the industry. Varghese is such an unqualified person. If Pellissery hadn’t brought him to the industry, there wouldn’t have been any need to tolerate people like Varghese."

About 2018 film

Jude Anthany's 2018 film, which is based on Kerala's floods, is currently running successfully at the box office with good reviews from the audiences. After four days of release, the film has grossed over Rs. 13 crores in the state, this figure is set to rise to over Rs. 17 crores by the end of business today.

